Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gartner Price Performance
IT stock opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.65.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
