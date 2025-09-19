Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

