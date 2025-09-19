Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $354,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

