Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $345.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

