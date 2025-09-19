Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties $EPR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $8,691,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 174.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,587.95. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

