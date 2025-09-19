Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Bruker by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $2,093,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Bruker Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

