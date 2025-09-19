Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $188.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.31. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

