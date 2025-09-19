Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

RDDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $4,701,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,069,846.88. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $1,415,519.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,264.60. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,126 shares of company stock valued at $73,529,359 over the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit stock opened at $270.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

