Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of ANET opened at $146.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

