Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Grows By 30.2%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 84,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,627.75% and a negative net margin of 53.77%.The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 466,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $699,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,514 shares in the company, valued at $600,771. This trade represents a 53.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

