Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 27.3%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.02.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $233,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000.

Shares of TIGO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

