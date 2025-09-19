Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Expands By 29.7%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 36,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $505,880.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 774,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,917.60. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $2,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,134,808 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,167.60. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,822 shares of company stock worth $13,961,215. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1,630.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 1,041,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after buying an additional 180,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1,223.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1,122.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AEVA opened at $17.11 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $963.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

