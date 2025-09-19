Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MV Oil Trust $MVO

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.9%

MVO opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.01.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.