Security National Bank Takes $93,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Security National Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 121,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

