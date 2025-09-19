Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $734.31 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $736.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $696.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

