Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,715,000 after acquiring an additional 227,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.2%

Zscaler stock opened at $291.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $23,336,836.60. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. FBN Securities upgraded Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

