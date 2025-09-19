Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

