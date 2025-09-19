Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Holdings Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 445,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 959,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

