Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 302.0% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 237,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 45,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

