Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 46,253 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $1,810,804.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at $26,756,088.75. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 8,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $322,549.98.
- On Friday, September 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 17,793 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $740,010.87.
Samsara Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
