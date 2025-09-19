Ryan Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESGU opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $145.01.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.