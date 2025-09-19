Ryan Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

