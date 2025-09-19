Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian Mccarthy Sells 4,670 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Mccarthy sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $346,560.70. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 407,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,250,370.72. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

