Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royce Small-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,592.48. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Royce Small-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

