Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,010,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 148,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.