Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 39,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,200,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after buying an additional 607,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

