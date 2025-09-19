Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 112,231,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 62,259,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of £16.56 million, a PE ratio of -385.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

