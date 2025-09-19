Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) SVP Arjun Kampani Sells 9,416 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,355,303.30. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45.

RKLB stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $22,331,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 682,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 159,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

