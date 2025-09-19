Reviewing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Allied Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development N/A -20.03% -13.40% Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50 Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and Allied Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Osisko Development and Allied Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $3.33 million 121.04 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -3.56 Allied Gold $730.38 million 2.44 -$115.63 million ($0.64) -24.11

Osisko Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko Development beats Allied Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Allied Gold

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.