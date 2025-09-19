Reviewing Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 HudBay Minerals 0 0 7 2 3.22

Profitability

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.84%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than HudBay Minerals.

This table compares Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A HudBay Minerals 13.13% 10.73% 5.28%

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 2,879.22 -$46.31 million N/A N/A HudBay Minerals $2.02 billion 2.63 $76.70 million $0.73 18.41

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Lifezone Metals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.