Reviewing Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lifezone Metals
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|HudBay Minerals
|0
|0
|7
|2
|3.22
Profitability
This table compares Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lifezone Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HudBay Minerals
|13.13%
|10.73%
|5.28%
Volatility and Risk
Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lifezone Metals and HudBay Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lifezone Metals
|$140,000.00
|2,879.22
|-$46.31 million
|N/A
|N/A
|HudBay Minerals
|$2.02 billion
|2.63
|$76.70 million
|$0.73
|18.41
HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.
Summary
HudBay Minerals beats Lifezone Metals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
