Reviewing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 79.01% -0.20% -0.10% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $16.32 million 4.98 $12.89 million $0.32 8.75 Barloworld $2.26 billion 0.49 $102.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Great Elm Group and Barloworld”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Barloworld on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group



Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Barloworld



Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

