Reviewing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 1 0 2.33 Endesa 1 3 0 0 1.75

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Endesa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.01 $273.10 million $3.97 14.79 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 21.46

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endesa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats Endesa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. It also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions, as well as provides engineering and construction activities for facilities related to the electricity business. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 21,247 MW in Spain; operates 319,136 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,522 thousands customers and gas to 1,829 thousands customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

