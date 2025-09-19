Reviewing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) & Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Harrison Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 3.95 -$21.97 million ($0.35) -119.23 Harrison Global $1.47 million 1.64 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Harrison Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlanta Braves and Harrison Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harrison Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Harrison Global.

Risk and Volatility

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrison Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Harrison Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Harrison Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Harrison Global

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

