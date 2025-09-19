Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stake Cut by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Republic Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 43,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.72.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

