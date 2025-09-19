Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) versus Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Critical Review

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Real Brands and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifetime Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Real Brands.

This table compares Real Brands and Lifetime Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $60,000.00 4.50 -$1.33 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.13 -$15.16 million ($1.59) -2.48

Real Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands -5.16% 0.12% 0.04%

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Real Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

