Q3 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.59. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.17.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.92 EPS.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

