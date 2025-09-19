PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Up 10.9% – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.60). 1,631,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 740,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.44).

PureTech Health Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at PureTech Health

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 167,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £1,677.39. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

