Pump.fun (PUMP) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pump.fun has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $576.93 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.77 or 0.99835691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115,349.38 or 0.98964382 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00352230 BTC.

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00744282 USD and is down -11.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $629,543,180.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

