Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 115,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 194,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.46 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 30.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -339.13 and a beta of 0.07.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

