ProShares UltraShort QQQ $QID Shares Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 60,527.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,600,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,512,204 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 5.23% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,357,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

