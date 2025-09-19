Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $349.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

