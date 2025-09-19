Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $52.67 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

