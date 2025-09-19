Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 16,674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $305.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average of $268.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $305.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.