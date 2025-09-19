Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $245.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

