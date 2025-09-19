Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $426.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

