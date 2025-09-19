Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,422 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $310,679,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

