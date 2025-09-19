PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. PPL has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 249,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 64.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

