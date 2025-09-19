PMV Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 3.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $16,301,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $4,827,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $3,665,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

