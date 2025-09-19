Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 240 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $755.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.68 and a 200 day moving average of $670.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.