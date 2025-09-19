Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $37,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $323.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

