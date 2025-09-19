Pioneer Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

