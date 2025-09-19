Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 261,226 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,226,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 19.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 254,568 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

